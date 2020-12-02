Despite his breakout success in 2020, Jack Harlow has yet to release a full-length project. But that’s all about to change as Harlow officially announced his debut album Wednesday.

Titled That’s What They All Say, Harlow’s LP is slated for a December 11 release. The album announcement arrives on the tail-end of a big year for Harlow. It all started when he released his breakout track “Whats Poppin” in January. The song caught the attention of many, including Justin Bieber who added his own verse on a remix of the song. The single’s official remix tapped DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez and spent an impressive thirteen weeks in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

While 2020 was undeniably the XXL Freshman’s breakout year, the Recording Academy barely had time to catch up to his hype. Unveiling this year’s Grammy nominations, the Recording Academy mistakenly credited Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” song to R&B singer Luke James. Despite the mix up, Harlow is still up for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance, sharing the category with artists like DaBaby, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out Harlow’s That’s What They All Say cover art below.

That’s What They All Say is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

