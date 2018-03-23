Jack White Shreds His Guitar For Two Bemused Supermodels In His ‘Over And Over And Over’ Video

#Jack White
Senior Music Writer
03.23.18

Whether you’re into Jack White’s latest album Boarding House Reach or not, you have to give the Third Man Records head credit for this: He certainly knows how to start a conversation. For fans who may scratch their heads over his attempts at rap on songs like “Ice Station Zebra,” other selections on the album like the song “Over And Over And Over” are a welcome return to the wild, gut-bucket guitar wizard we know and fell in love with around the turn of the millennium. Today, White has pulled the curtain off a new video for that exact same song, and it’s as weird and wild as his many, octave-diving licks.

Opening with a scene in a wood-panel-walled room, White opens the song by playing for a pair of bemused looking supermodels who don’t even bother to turn their heads and look at him. Blue paint seeps down the stairs to the right, setting up the motif of the video as a whole as a colliding mess of different colored rooms all featuring White going off on his guitar.

It’s an odd video to be sure, but definitely one that captures your attention and refuses to let go. You can check it out for yourself above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSboarding house reachjack whiteover and over and over

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP