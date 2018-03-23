Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whether you’re into Jack White’s latest album Boarding House Reach or not, you have to give the Third Man Records head credit for this: He certainly knows how to start a conversation. For fans who may scratch their heads over his attempts at rap on songs like “Ice Station Zebra,” other selections on the album like the song “Over And Over And Over” are a welcome return to the wild, gut-bucket guitar wizard we know and fell in love with around the turn of the millennium. Today, White has pulled the curtain off a new video for that exact same song, and it’s as weird and wild as his many, octave-diving licks.

Opening with a scene in a wood-panel-walled room, White opens the song by playing for a pair of bemused looking supermodels who don’t even bother to turn their heads and look at him. Blue paint seeps down the stairs to the right, setting up the motif of the video as a whole as a colliding mess of different colored rooms all featuring White going off on his guitar.

It’s an odd video to be sure, but definitely one that captures your attention and refuses to let go. You can check it out for yourself above.