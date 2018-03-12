Jack White Says The White Stripes Was… ‘Jack White Solo’

Jack White appears on Rolling Stone‘s latest cover, talking everything from Boarding House Reach to the perceived public reception of his signature fashion sense — “‘This guy looks like Edward Scissorhands! Like, what the fu*k is this crap?'”
Perhaps most interesting in the lengthy feature, though, was White’s not-so-subtle shade at the band that made him famous alongside his ex-wife Meg in the first place:
“I’m not telling people what to think about the White Stripes, They can think whatever they want about it. But there is a case to be made that in a lot of ways, The White Stripes is Jack White solo. In a lot of ways. There’s only two people in the band. I was writing and producing and conducting. The melodies are coming from one person, the rhythm is coming from Meg.”
When asked if there’s any possibility that he could reunite with Meg in the near future, he seems taken aback, before providing a simple answer: “I highly doubt that would ever be a thing.”
White was also quick to offer his thoughts on the upcoming, already-imploding, Smashing Pumpkins reunion, with a slight diss directed at the band’s frontman Billy Corgan: “People define things by the label you give them. I’m sure if Billy Corgan called his solo album Smashing Pumpkins, it probably would’ve sold twice as many copies or whatever.”
White’s third solo effort Boarding House Reach is out 3/23, only a few weeks before embarking on a phone-free arena tour. Check out Rolling Stone‘s full cover story here.
Fair point. I always liked The White Stripes because it really highlighted Jack White’s talent, but then there was also this shitty drum beat in the background that you only sort of pay attention to. Good mix.
I think people already knew all that. It’s a way to shit on the ex-wife.
This is like when Billy Corgan talks about playing the other bandmembers’ parts or when Eddie Van Halen shits on Mike Anthony’s bass playing…………..like, dude we already know you’re the leader and main contributor, no need to further put down the other members to make yourself 100% of the focus.
What does it serve saying all that?
pretty sure that corgan did do one or two albums made by himself and called it smashing pumpkins
He’s not wrong. He did like 90% of the White Stripes from writing to various instruments (except the drums) and managing the aesthetic. Then he plays drums in his other band twice as well as Meg, just to erase any doubt that he couldn’t also do that. I’m not dissing the guy, just seems odd people would ask him about that now when it has always been clear he was that entire band pretty much. That being said, I also enjoy the more team player approach he took in the Raconteurs and Dead Weather. His second solo album was also very good.