Jack White Rocked The 'Colbert Report' Last Night

Editor-in-Chief
04.27.12

When I heard the other day that Jack White would be paying a visit to his one-time collaborator Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, I made sure that the ole DVR was set, as you never know what to expect when these two bros get together. And predictably, they did not disappoint.

Specifically, the interview Colbert did with White prior to White’s performance was quite funny, as the two took it back stage (the best Colbert interviews are ALWAYS when he’s not interviewing someone in front of his audience) and had a hilariously testy exchange. Jack White and Stephen Colbert: just a couple of bros broing out for our entertainment. Isn’t that special?

Enjoy…

And here’s White performing :Freedom At 21″ from his new album, Blunderbuss…

