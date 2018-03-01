Jack White’s New Single ‘Over And Over And Over’ Is High-Powered And Frenetic

#Jack White
03.01.18 1 week ago

Supplying to the widespread buzz of Jack White’s highly anticipated third solo album, today he dropped a new single, titled “Over And Over And Over.” After a nearly four-year hiatus, White is making a rapid and dynamic return. The forthcoming record, Boarding House Reach, is set for release on March 23 with Third Man and Columbia Records.

“Over And Over And Over” comes alongside a sonic animated visualizer that seamlessly accompanies the high-powered, frenetic track. There are space-agey gospel choir backing vocals laid over a stomping guitar riff, and it feels like a resurgence of the explosive “wildness” that White has said has gone missing in rock music.

In conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this year, White said he initially wrote the song 13 years ago and considered it for several significant collaborations.

Once he was playing with groups he had assembled, White decided to revive a favorite of his: the manic stomper “Over and Over and Over,” which he had written 13 years earlier and attempted to record with the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and even for a scrapped Jay-Z collaborative project. “I was just gonna hand it off to my grandchildren,” White jokes. “It was sort of my white whale. I chased it and chased it, and finally, all of a sudden, it worked.

White heads out on a phone-free arena tour this April. You can listen to the song above and check out tour dates here.

