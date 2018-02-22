Capitol

If you’re familiar with the name Jackie DeShannon, it’s most likely because of her uplifting, 1965 rendition of the Burt Bacharach composed hit “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” Or maybe, it’s the Top 5 single “Put A Little Love In Your Heart” that she wrote and performed in 1969? Perhaps you recognize her name amongst the writing credits for Marianne Faithful’s chart-busting single “Come And Stay With Me?” Or Kim Carnes immortal ’80s classic “Bette Davis Eyes?” Then again, you might know her as the girl who opened for the Beatles on their 1964 tour of the United States.

For all the chart success she sustained throughout the 1960s, DeShannon’s name has been somewhat lost to modern listeners, especially her later offerings, which is frankly a shame. Over the past several years, DeShannon has been on a campaign to make those recordings available to a newer audience by way of several different, refurbished compilation albums, and the latest is Stone Cold Soul: The Complete Capitol Recordings, which collects a series of southern-fried recordings she made at American Studios in Memphis around 1970 and ’71 and is available on March 2 on Real Gone Music.

“It’s so nice to have this material available in the marketplace,” she told me in a recent conversation. “Previously, there’d be one CD with a mixture of “The Weight,” “What The World Needs Now,” and so on and so forth, and rightfully so, people didn’t have any inkling of my background or what I was about.”