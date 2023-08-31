On August 26 at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, a young male in his 20s, shot and killed four people before turning the gun on himself. Sheriff T.K. Waters of Jacksonville noted, “This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people.”

The Associated Press reported that Palmeter “texted his father [during the attack] and told him to break into his room and check his computer. There, the father found a suicide note, a will, and racist writings from his son.” Now it has been revealed that Palmeter wanted Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly to be killed.

In writings reviewed by Rolling Stone (presumably the ones from the AP report, but that’s not specified), Palmeter wrote, “Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12): Stared the abyss (being n*****dly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n*****). Walks the edge of n***** lover and honorary n*****. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal sh*t. ROE for Total N***** Death is to include Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12) as a valid target and he is to be killed on sight.”

He also indicated he believed he nearly had an opportunity to shoot MGK, writing, “Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable n*****. To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio.”