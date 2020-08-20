Jake Paul Is Now Making A Music Video About The FBI Raiding His House

YouTube star Jake Paul recently made headlines again when the FBI raided his home in Calabasas, seizing a gun and other weapons shortly after Paul was charged with criminal trespassing during a Black Lives Matter protest in Scottsdale, Arizona. No stranger to courting controversy — see, well, anything he’s ever done — the YouTube star has now put out a casting call for actors to play FBI officers in a music video based on the raid, according to TMZ.

Among the roles he’s looking to fill: an FBI agent, members of the paparazzi, and “hot women.” Disturbingly, the paparazzi role calls specifically for Southeast Asian or Pacific Islander ethnicities in addition to White/Caucasian people, while the FBI role is open to “all ethnicities.” The shoot is reportedly scheduled for this Saturday, presumably at Paul’s house, despite the mansion being the focal point of criticism against him due to hosting a packed party there complete with amateur boxing matches taking place with no social distancing safety protocols in place.

The YouTuber was also connected to another investigation in Las Vegas, this one into another star of the video platform, Arman Izadi. Now is probably not the best time for him to be making light of his situation, but if he made good decisions, he probably wouldn’t be as famous as he is.