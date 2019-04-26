Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since James Blake dropped his new Assume Form album in January, he’s been busy promoting it. Most recently, he shared a video for the Rosalía-featuring “Barefoot In The Park,” earlier this month. All this time, he’s also been teasing a vinyl version of the album (to be released on May 10), which is set to feature a new song called “Mulholland,” which didn’t appear on any digital version of the album. Now, though, he has shared the song, as part of a new deluxe version of Assume Form.

'Mulholland'

A new track featured on the 'Assume Form' Vinyl

Listen at https://t.co/UjgSdz4amk

The song begins pitch-shifted piano and vocals before a minimalistic but thumping beat kicks in. There are more production effects that power the song from there, and all in all, “Mulholland” is a worthy addition to Assume Form. The song was originally set to only be available on the vinyl edition of the album, which is set for release on May 10. On the digital deluxe version of the album, “Mulholland” is the 12th track, slotted between “Don’t Miss It” and “Lullaby For My Insomniac.”

Listen to “Mulholland” above, and read our review of Assume Form here.

Assume Form is out now via Polydor. Get it here (and pre-order the vinyl edition of the album here).