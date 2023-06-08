Anderson .Paak has reunited with Shafiq Husayn for the new song “Crush You,” the second single from Husayn’s upcoming album, So Gold. The quirkily soulful track features Husayn’s signature funk-influenced production and playful, flirty singing from Paak. The duo previously teamed up on the 2014 track “It’s Better For You” from Husayn’s EP of the same name.

The duo’s association even precedes that, as .Paak has credited Husayn with helping him get back on his feet after he was let go from his job on a marijuana farm. Shafiq let Anderson’s family stay with him and hired him as an assistant, writer, and producer. Now, Andy’s returning the favor, lending a bit of the star power he’s acquired since to his fellow industry veteran.

.Paak’s been doing a lot of that lately; earlier this year, he also reunited with producer Knxwledge to announce the follow-up to their fan-favorite 2016 NxWorries mixtape, Yes Lawd! Thus far, they have released two songs, “Where I Go” with HER and “Daydreaming,” as well as a tour this summer. Anderson also worked with Cordae on a full EP, so that’s something to keep an eye out for, as well.

Listen to Shafiq Husayn’s new Anderson .Paak collaboration, “Crush You,” below.

So Gold is due on 6/9 via Bandcamp.