Jay-Z Was Seen Drinking Out Of His Grammy After His Speech Criticizing The Awards Show

Jay-Z may spent his time onstage at last night’s Grammy Awards ceremony roasting the show’s patrons but he wasn’t above putting the trophy to use as a drinking vessel. Shortly after bringing the gramophone statue back to his family’s table, a video captured Jay pouring himself a drink into it from a bottle of D’usse. He then held it up and took sip, grinning all the while.

JAY-Z turns his GRAMMY into a drink cup after using his speech to call out The Academy on Beyoncé's behalf. pic.twitter.com/3Srr2mUlRx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 5, 2024

Jay had been given the award — the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award — for his influential work in the recording industry. During his speech, though, he put the focus on his wife, Beyoncé, calling out the Academy for snubbing Beyoncé for Album Of The Year multiple years, including last year for Renaissance. “She has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album Of The Year,” he noted. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.”

Incidentally, he was joined onstage by his and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who Jay said used Grammys as sippy cups when she was little before noting that she has Grammys of her own and is too old to need a sippy cup anymore. You could see the mortal look of teenage embarrassment on her face, which just goes to show, even famous dads are dads like the rest.

