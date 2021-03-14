Blue Ivy Is Now One Of Youngest Grammy Winners In Music History

At just the young age of nine-years-old, Blue Ivy continues to land impressive achievements in the music world. Thanks to her appearance in Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” video with Wizkid and Saint Jhn, Ivy is one of the youngest Grammy winners in history after the video took home the win in the Best Music Video category. She was just eight-years-old when she stood beside her mom in the video.

It’s also not the first award that the Carters have won for the song. They previously won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration back in February, and prior to that, they took home the Video Of The Year award at November’s Soul Train Awards. The youngest Grammy nominee and winner is Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters who won the Album Of The Year in 2001 as a credited artist on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Leah was just eight-years-old at the time.

Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” beat out Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” Harry Styles’ “Adore You” and Woodkid’s “Goliath” to take home the award. The Best Music Video also gives the Lemonade singer the 24th Grammy award of her career. She could take home additional awards at this year’s Grammys as she’s nominated in eight other categories that include Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best R&B Performance.