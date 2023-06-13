It’s hard to believe for a guy who spent the first decade of his career making a diamond shape with his hands, but Jay-Z has just received his first-ever Diamond single certification from the RIAA. On Monday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the 2011 single “N****s In Paris” from Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s collaborative album Watch The Throne had passed 10 million units sold. The achievement marks Kanye’s second diamond certification after the 2007 Graduation lead single “Stronger” crossed the threshold in October 2021.

Hit-Boy, who produced the record, noted the accomplishment on Twitter, drawing a parallel with his groundbreaking work with former Jay-Z rival Nas. “it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy,” he wrote. “What a life.” Mike Dean, who also contributed to the track, celebrated receiving his fourth Diamond award.

it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life 🙏🏾 — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 12, 2023

Just hit my 4th diamond “Paris” pic.twitter.com/eUJCCzc6I1 — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) June 12, 2023

“Paris” was a record-breaking hit in other respects, as well, becoming known for the number of times the duo would perform encores of the song while on tour. They maxed out at 12 times in — naturally — Paris on June 18, 2012.

Just for the fun of it, you can listen to “N****s In Paris” above.