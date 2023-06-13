Music

Jay-Z Has Received His First-Ever Diamond Song Certification From The RIAA Thanks To A Kanye West Collab

It’s hard to believe for a guy who spent the first decade of his career making a diamond shape with his hands, but Jay-Z has just received his first-ever Diamond single certification from the RIAA. On Monday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the 2011 single “N****s In Paris” from Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s collaborative album Watch The Throne had passed 10 million units sold. The achievement marks Kanye’s second diamond certification after the 2007 Graduation lead single “Stronger” crossed the threshold in October 2021.

Hit-Boy, who produced the record, noted the accomplishment on Twitter, drawing a parallel with his groundbreaking work with former Jay-Z rival Nas. “it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy,” he wrote. “What a life.” Mike Dean, who also contributed to the track, celebrated receiving his fourth Diamond award.

“Paris” was a record-breaking hit in other respects, as well, becoming known for the number of times the duo would perform encores of the song while on tour. They maxed out at 12 times in — naturally — Paris on June 18, 2012.

Just for the fun of it, you can listen to “N****s In Paris” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ Channels Freedom and Euphoria As Acts Of Resistance
by: Uproxx authors
×