Storytellers like Jay Z are few and far between.

When he’s not dropping hilarious stories about his superstar peers, like remembering how hard it was to follow up DMX as a live act, or sharing backstories about classic rap songs he actually wrote, then there’s the subject of his incredibly famous family. That was the subject of his latest viral tidbit from an episode of LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted, when Jay let know that he never learned to swim until Blue Ivy was born. To his thinking, there wasn’t much point before, but once her life was in his hands, his reasoning changed.

Jay Z explaining how Blue motivated him to learn how to swim gives me the feels. 🥺🌊 #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/mPVCGwAbRR — Paulana (@itsPaulana) May 29, 2021

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he began. “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

In the clip above, he goes on to speak more specifically to how small moments with her are how he now celebrates huge wins like finding out he was officially going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Check out the snippet and for more Jay Z stories watch full episodes of The Shop on HBO.