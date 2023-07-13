Jay-Z likes celebrating his hometown, whether that’s investing $16.5 million in a robot pizza truck company in Brooklyn, or naming a song “Brooklyn Go Hard.”

Now, it looks like Brooklyn is celebrating Jay-Z. Footage is circulating of the Brooklyn Public Library covered in the rapper’s lyrics. According to Hell Gate, the library is closed today (July 13) as it prepares for a Jay-Z exhibit opening tomorrow.

JAY-Z’s lyrics plastered all over the front of Brooklyn public library https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/nciqSci2H0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 12, 2023

“What I’ve heard is that Roc Nation is covering the cost of all the installations,” a source told Hell Gate.

Following the Grammys, Jay-Z discussed Beyonce’s loss for Album Of The Year. “I remove myself from the process and hope they just get it right,” he said. “It got to the point where I was like, it’s just a marketing thing. You go, you got an album out and it could help the sales go up.”

“Look what it’s done to the culture,” he continued about Renaissance. “Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one.”