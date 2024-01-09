Jay-Z recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of if he would ever do the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Although he performed before the Super Bowl in 2011 and joined as the NFL’s music entertainment strategist, he has yet to play the halftime by himself.

As it turns out, he still is on the fence.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early. Maybe one year. Maybe.”

However, Jay-Z praised this year’s pick, as Usher will be performing when the Super Bowl is held in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s gonna take his rightful place,” Jay-Z added. “He’s one of the greatest performers we’ve seen in our time, and I think he’ll take his rightful place.”

Back in 2020, Jay-Z also revealed to The New York Times that the NFL had asked him to do a halftime show, but he turned it down after they wanted him to bring Rihanna and Kanye West to perform with him.

“Of course I would have,” he shared about the opportunity. “But I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

Still, hopefully fans get to experience Jay-Z’s halftime show the way he wants it to be.