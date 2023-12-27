Jay-Z has always shown love to his hometown of New York City. And now, his city is showing him love back. The rapper’s birthday is December 4, and soon, New York may turn this day into an annual holiday.

The news has arrived by legislation first introduced by Council Member Farah Louis — and co-sponsored by Combat Jack’s son, Chi Ossé, alongside Kevin C. Riley, Crystal Hudson, and Jennifer Gutiérrez.

“The global phenomenon that is Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is widely known as an artist, mogul, husband and father, wealth builder, and supportive economic development and community causes,” Louis said in the resolution meeting, according to the hearing notes. “Both his career and success have spanned decades. The accolades for Mr. Carter are filling museums, magazines, and libraries. TV shows and radio programs clamor to provide content dedicated to his masterful work that has inspired many. December 4th, as Jay-Z Day, announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community.”

The resolution has since been sent to the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations. From there, it has been filed officially with the City Council, and will be discussed in the council’s 2024 session, which will begin on January 3, 2024.

Back in July, Jay was honored with the special The Book Of Hov exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library. The exhibition featured photographs of Hov, as well as vinyl recordings and special anecdotes.