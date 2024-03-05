Here Are The Jazz In The Gardens Set Times For 2024

This weekend, Jazz In The Gardens, an R&B-centric festival in Miami Gardens, Florida, returns for its 17th iteration with a star-studded lineup including Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Fantasia, Maxwell, and more, as well as rising afrobeats standouts Davido and Pheelz. Hip-hop fans won’t be left out, though; Jeezy and Scarface are also taking the stage on Sunday. The festival is billed for March 9-10 at the Hard Rock Stadium, with an opening night party planned for Friday, March 8 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. You can see the festival schedule, including set times, below.
Saturday, March 9
Main Stage
3:49 pm — Tink
4:28 pm — Omarion
5:04 pm — DJ Nasty – Welcome To The Crib set
5:58 pm — Jaheim
6:51 pm — Kirk Franklin
7:38 pm — DJ Kid Capri
8:00 pm — Fantasia
10:00 pm — Davido
11:00 pm — Summer Walker
Second Stage
1:55 pm — DJ Set
2:00 pm — Jody Hill Live
2:21 pm — She J Hercules
2:53 pm — Black National Athem
2:59 pm — Sweet Emily
3:07 pm — Eric Bellinger
9:47 pm — Pheelz
Sunday, March 10
Main Stage
4:00 pm — Babyface
5:14 pm — October London
5:48 pm — Marsha Ambrosius
6:32 pm — Tamia
7:16 pm — Scarface
7:55 pm — Jeezy
8:45 pm — DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
9:37 pm — Maxwell
Second Stage
1:55 pm — DJ Set
2:00 pm — Jody Hill Live
2:22 pm — DJ Tight
2:45 pm — Just Fine Band
3:10 pm — Black National Anthem
3:25 pm — Teedra Moses