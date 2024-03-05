Here Are The Jazz In The Gardens Set Times For 2024

This weekend, Jazz In The Gardens, an R&B-centric festival in Miami Gardens, Florida, returns for its 17th iteration with a star-studded lineup including Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Fantasia, Maxwell, and more, as well as rising afrobeats standouts Davido and Pheelz. Hip-hop fans won’t be left out, though; Jeezy and Scarface are also taking the stage on Sunday. The festival is billed for March 9-10 at the Hard Rock Stadium, with an opening night party planned for Friday, March 8 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. You can see the festival schedule, including set times, below.