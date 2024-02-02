We are just over a week out from Usher‘s sure-to-be iconic Super Bowl performance. On the same day, the illustrious singer will drop his new album, Coming Home. Ahead of the album, Usher has shared a new single, “Ruin.”

The Afrofusion-influenced song features Usher smitten over a special woman. So much so, he can’t imagine the idea of answering the phone to someone else, or giving any of his time to another.

“Wake up in the mornin’ / A different girl be on my line / Constantly be callin’ every day, I still decline / See? This exactly what you did / You ruined me for everybody / You ruined me for everybody,” sings Usher on the song’s chorus.

Nigerian singer Pheelz gives the song a bit of international flair with a verse of his own, wondering how he became taken over by love.

“I be learnin’ tricks where you put the money / ‘Cause back then I was very lonely / I still am, I’m just tryna find peace every day / My heart is on holiday,” sings Pheelz on his verse.

You can listen to “Ruin” above.

Coming Home is out 2/9 via mega/gamma. Find more information here.

Pheelz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.