On what would’ve been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, his friend and collaborator Diddy took to Twitter Spaces alongside Jay-Z and Fat Joe (per HipHopDX) and shared stories about the late rapper. Often known for their debauched, lavish music videos, Diddy recalled the shoot for “Hypnotize.” When speaking of the video, Diddy revealed the shooting of the video was the first time the two tried ecstasy.

“I mean, it was an experience, you know what I’m saying?,” said Diddy. “Ayo, Biggie’s 50. Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago… it was the first time. It was just a little nibble, it was all right. It was a little nibble. But we was in extra high, high spirits. Yeah, this breaking news and sh*t. F*ck it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that.”

During a special dinner on Biggie’s 50th birthday, his Junior M.A.F.I.A. collaborator Lil Kim told People she believes Biggie would still dominate hip-hop if he were alive today.

“It’s always important to honor the king. He’s the king. The king lives on,” Kim said. “He’s just an amazing person, amazing artist. […] His legacy. It’s just great. Like, I mean, look at the catalog. Look at everything that he’s accomplished, even at such a young age.”