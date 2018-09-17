Getty Image

“Where’s the Killer!?” The young man behind me with the exaggerated green mohawk and nose ring was growing restless. It was about 8 PM on Saturday night and the band onstage had just launched into their fourth song, a cover of Carl Perkins “Blue Suede Shoes,” and still there was no sign of Jerry Lee Lewis. As the trio ran through the ‘50s rockabilly hit, a smattering of boos broke out among the crowd. The mohawked gentlemen began shouting obscenities at the musicians keeping time, manifesting the displeasure of everyone in the near vicinity. They were just on the verge of kicking off another number when a man in a suit walked on and gave them a signal. “The Killer” had arrived.

Of all the booking decisions made by Riot Fest, the annual gathering of punk bands, indie acts and hip-hop artists that takes place every year in Chicago’s Douglas Park, the inclusion of Jerry Lee Lewis on the bill this year was far and away the most eye-popping. At 82-years old, the “Great Balls Of Fire,” singer doesn’t get around that much these days, and when he does perform, it’s usually to a rather tame, mostly grey-haired casino crowds. This was an entirely different kettle of fish.

Jerry Lee’s singular brand of old school rock and roll didn’t quite fit in with the overall milieu of this particular multi-day event, but as a last remaining link to the genre’s “golden era” in the 1950s, and one of the only living artists remaining from Sun Records era-defining roster, you could understand why he was invited to appear. But he did stand out. For context, the last time I caught a late-night set at this very same stage, the self-described “Radicals Stage,” was last year, for Wu-Tang Clan, who bombed atomically. Out in the darkness somewhere, New York indie rockers Interpol were, at this very moment, probably playing cuts from their latest album Marauder, while Beck was in his trailer, gearing up to close out the show. The next evening’s big attraction would be the one-two punch of Father John Misty and Run The Jewels.