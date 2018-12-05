Jessica Pratt Basks In The Warm Glow Of Her New Single ‘Poly Blue’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In October, Jessica Pratt announced that she would be following up her 2015 sophomore record On Your Own Love Again with Quiet Signs, which is set to drop in early 2019. She shared the single “This Time Around,” and now she’s back with another preview of the record, “Poly Blue.” Despite the coolness blue is typically associated with, “Poly Blue” is a warm and languid track, made for allowing a lazy summer afternoon to wash over you.

Pratt previously said of Quiet Signs, “On some level I considered an audience while making the last record, but my creative world was still very private then and I analyzed the process less. This was the first time I approached writing with the idea of a cohesive record in mind.”

Listen to “Poly Blue” above. She also just announced a headlining tour, so find all of her upcoming dates below.