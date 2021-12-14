Jhene Aiko’s ‘Wrap Me Up’ Offers The Gift Of Love For The Holidays

As the year winds down, Jhene Aiko gives fans plenty to look forward to for the new year, although she hasn’t let on whether that means the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2020 album, Chilombo, or more collaborations. For now, it’s enough to get cozy by the fire with her latest single, “Wrap Me Up.”

Aiko’s new single isn’t quite a traditional holiday song, but it has elements that allow it to fit into the overall spirit of the season, like jingling bells and tinkling piano keys. She also uses imagery that uses some of the hallmarks of the genre as she mentions gifts, mistletoe, and references to “Silent Night.” It’s a pretty, emotional song that highlights the love the holiday season should bring. “Wrap me all up with your love,” she sings. “All that I want, fill me up, fill me all up with your love.”

Although Jhene hadn’t released a new project in 2021, she remained relatively visible thanks to a series of collaborations with the likes of Ty Dolla Sign and Bryson Tiller (“By Yourself“), Swae Lee (“In The Dark“), and Moneybagg Yo (“One Of Dem Nights“). She also re-released her breakout mixtape Sailing Soul(s).

Listen to Jhene Aiko’s “Wrap Me Up” above.