Today on UPROXX Sessions, model-turned-singer Jhonni Blaze stops by to make a simple request: “Don’t Fall Out Of Love.” She released the new single, which features Ne-Yo, last week; in her performance, she puts all the passion and pleading the premise warrants on display.

Her first release of the year, “Don’t Fall Out Of Love” precedes the expected release of Blaze’s first project since 2018’s 5:12. Other stars expected to feature on the collection include NLE Choppa, Popp Hunna, and Miami rap legend Trina.

A veteran of reality TV, featuring on such shows as Love & Hip-Hop: New York and Growing Up Hip-Hop, the singer’s burgeoning career is set to kick into a higher gear in 2023, picking up momentum with the release of “Don’t Fall Out Of Love.”

You can watch Johnni Blaze’s plaintive performance of “Don’t Fall Out Of Love” for UPROXX Sessions above.

