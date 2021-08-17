Though most cities across the US have lifted their COVID-19 restrictions, the pandemic is very much not over yet. “We Fly High” rapper Jim Jones is living proof, as he told fans he just recovered from contracting COVID. The rapper described how the virus “knocked the socks off” of him, and he’s advising fans to continue taking safety precautions seriously.

The rapper revealed his diagnosis in a video posted to Instagram. While Jones notes that he’s now tested negative, the rapper detailed just how sick he got, saying he doesn’t want anybody else to go through a similar experience so he’s urging fans to “continue to mask up”:

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself, but I think it’s more important for me to do this. I urge everybody to stay safe out there, COVID is real. I was running around thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman. I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue to hand sanitize, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from a lot of packed and crowded places. This sh*t is no joke, I really felt it. I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

Watch Jones’ full message below.