The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Dwayne Johnson, Taika Waititi, Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scarlett Johansson. The musical guests include Cat Power, Robert Glasper with SiR & Alex Isley, and maybe even Black Thought . You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 13 – November 17 below.

Cat Power — Monday, November 13

The 30-year veteran of indie rock has a new album out called Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert in which she faithfully reproduces the entire titular concert song-for-song — including an audience member shouting “Judas!” which someone actually did during Dylan’s concert. From “Mr. Tambourine Man” to “Just Like a Woman,” Power pays reverent homage to one of her musical inspirations.

Robert Glasper w/ SiR & Alex Isley — Tuesday, November 14

“Back To Love,” the song jazz revivalist Robert Glasper recorded for the Run The World season two soundtrack, finds the multi-instrumentalist collaborating with two of R&B’s most respected rising stars in SiR and Alex Isley. The song is also nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for the 66th Grammy Awards next year.