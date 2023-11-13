The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Dwayne Johnson, Taika Waititi, Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scarlett Johansson. The musical guests include Cat Power, Robert Glasper with SiR & Alex Isley, and maybe even Black Thought. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 13 – November 17 below.
Cat Power — Monday, November 13
The 30-year veteran of indie rock has a new album out called Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert in which she faithfully reproduces the entire titular concert song-for-song — including an audience member shouting “Judas!” which someone actually did during Dylan’s concert. From “Mr. Tambourine Man” to “Just Like a Woman,” Power pays reverent homage to one of her musical inspirations.
Robert Glasper w/ SiR & Alex Isley — Tuesday, November 14
“Back To Love,” the song jazz revivalist Robert Glasper recorded for the Run The World season two soundtrack, finds the multi-instrumentalist collaborating with two of R&B’s most respected rising stars in SiR and Alex Isley. The song is also nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for the 66th Grammy Awards next year.
Black Thought — Wednesday, November 15
While the core member of The Tonight Show‘s house band appears on the guest list this week under his real name, Tariq Trotter, to promote his new memoir The Upcycled Self, let’s all cross our fingers for a matching musical performance. It’s rare that Tariq gets to sit on the couch himself, but it’s always a delight when he takes the stage.