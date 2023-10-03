The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is back on the air this week after the WGA received a fair agreement following a months-long writers strike. However, since the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike, actors can appear as guests but cannot promote their projects. Because of this, the late-night shows are also bringing on some fun musical guests to entertain the audience. Here’s who’s been scheduled so far for this week.

John Mayer — Monday, October 2 John Mayer appeared as Jimmy Fallon’s musical guest for the show’s return on Monday. He followed Matthew McConaughey on the night’s lineup, and Fallon had some jokes about it. “And Matthew McConaughey will sing too,” he said. “I haven’t asked him yet, but… Matthew will you?” Jelly Roll — Tuesday, October 3 Tonight, Jelly Roll is the musical guest. For those not familiar, he is a country musician and rapper on the rise. He took home three CMT Awards earlier this year and just dropped a new album, Whitsitt Chapel, in June.

Carly Pearce — Wednesday, October 4 The Tonight Show will keep the country vibes going on Wednesday with Carly Pearce as the performer. The Grammy Award winner is also a member of the Grand Old Opry as of 2021. Maluma — Thursday, October 5 While there currently aren’t any actors scheduled to appear on the Thursday episode, according to TV Guide, Maluma will be there to bring the energy. His latest album is this summer’s Don Juan.