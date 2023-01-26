John Mayer spent a good chunk of last year on tour in support of his latest album Sob Rock, which he described as “a sh*tpost.” The musician is ready to get back on the road now; he just announced a slew of 2023 tour dates — and it’s his first-ever solo tour, even though he’s nearly 25 years into his career.

“I’ll be playing old songs,” the 45-year-old wrote on social media. “Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.” He’ll be bringing along Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a surprise guest on select dates. The tour kicks off in March in New Jersey and ends in Los Angeles in April.

John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023

Check out the full dates below.

03/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Find ticket information here.