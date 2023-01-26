John Mayer spent a good chunk of last year on tour in support of his latest album Sob Rock, which he described as “a sh*tpost.” The musician is ready to get back on the road now; he just announced a slew of 2023 tour dates — and it’s his first-ever solo tour, even though he’s nearly 25 years into his career.
“I’ll be playing old songs,” the 45-year-old wrote on social media. “Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.” He’ll be bringing along Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a surprise guest on select dates. The tour kicks off in March in New Jersey and ends in Los Angeles in April.
John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023
Check out the full dates below.
03/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
