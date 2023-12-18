The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has some special holiday surprises this week (December 18 to December 22). As the year comes to an end, Fallon has some festive guests and events planned For those tuning into the popular late-night show, here’s what (and who) to expect.

Adam Blackstone — Monday, December 18 Tonight, Emmy-winning producer, musician, and songwriter Adam Blackstone will serve as the show’s musical guest. He will likely be performing songs from his new holiday album, A Legacy Christmas. Viewers can also look forward to interviews with Mandy Moore and Elvis Duran. Rufus & Martha Wainwright — Tuesday, December 19 Brother-sister musical duo Rufus & Martha Wainwright will deliver an evening of festive songs, ahead of their Carnegie Hall family Christmas show, A Not So Silent Night.

Chloe Flower & The Roots — Wednesday, December 20 With a resume featuring production and composition work for Nas, Celine Dion, Timbaland, Babyface, 2 Chainz, and Swae Lee, Chloe Flower and her music prove to be the gift that keeps on giving. Last month, the esteemed composer released her holiday album, Chloe Hearts Christmas. Travis Scott — Thursday, December 21 It’s lit! Travis Scott will visit the show this Thursday, as he closes out an epic year, celebrating his monumental album, Utopia.