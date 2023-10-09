The musical guest lineup for Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week of October 9-13 has been announced. The show, which returned from hiatus following the Writer’s Guild of America strike, is back for its 21st season. This week’s guests include an interesting melange of country, pop, and rock acts, including Italian glam rockers Måneskin.

Here Are The Musical Guests For Jimmy Kimmel Live! This Week Monday, October 9 — Wilco Chicago alt-rock veterans Wilco will kick off the week’s guests. They are currently on the road promoting their thirteenth studio album Cousin, which dropped September 29. The album was produced by Cate Le Bon — the first time the band used an outside producer in over a decade — and features the singles “Evicted” and “Cousin.”