The musical guest lineup for Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week of October 9-13 has been announced. The show, which returned from hiatus following the Writer’s Guild of America strike, is back for its 21st season. This week’s guests include an interesting melange of country, pop, and rock acts, including Italian glam rockers Måneskin.
Here Are The Musical Guests For Jimmy Kimmel Live! This Week
Monday, October 9 — Wilco
Chicago alt-rock veterans Wilco will kick off the week’s guests. They are currently on the road promoting their thirteenth studio album Cousin, which dropped September 29. The album was produced by Cate Le Bon — the first time the band used an outside producer in over a decade — and features the singles “Evicted” and “Cousin.”
Tuesday, October 10 — Grace Potter
In August, Grace Potter released her fifth solo studio album, Mother Road, preceded by singles “Good Time,” “Ready Set Go,” and “Lady Vagabond.” The album peaked at No. 34 on Billboard‘s Independent Albums chart.
Wednesday, October 11 — Megan Moroney
Georgia country singer Megan Moroney got Lucky earlier this year, releasing her debut solo album of that title and reaching No. 38 on the Billboard 200, riding the resurgent wave of heartland hits that have been charting well over the past 12 months.
Thursday, October 12 — Måneskin
Måneskin released their third album Rush! in January. Although Uproxx’s Steve Hyden called them a “caricature of a rock band” in his review, his opinion wasn’t totally shared, as evinced by the album charting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on its Top Hard Rock Albums chart. I guess there’s more market for butt-rock than previously imagined.
Friday, October 13 — TBA
The musical guest for Friday has not been announced yet.
