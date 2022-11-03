Like all of us, President Joe Biden feels the weight of paying concert ticket processing fees, so he announced that he and his administration would get rid of them.

Biden called the processing fees “unfair and deceptive” in a tweet on Thursday. He wrote, “I know hidden junk fees – like processing fees on concert tickets – are a pain. They’re unfair, deceptive, and add up. That’s why, last week, I called on my Administration to crack down on these fees and put that money back in your pocket.”

While many are delighted with the move, others believe there are more critical issues that the president should focus on. “Oh, thank god, concert ticket fees are killing the poor and middle class. Finally, a focus on the big issues,” one person tweeted. Another user noted that people “are not worried about concert fees” but worried about necessities like rent, groceries, and more.

It’s unclear when this change will go into effect, and so far, the Biden administration has yet to release more details.

Recently, the Biden administration formally launched a student loan forgiveness program, which promises to forgive up to $10,000 (and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants). At least eight million people have signed up already, and the number is only expected to grow.