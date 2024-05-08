At this point, the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has permeated essentially the entirety of culture. Need proof? Joe Biden’s team is capitalizing on the situation to go after Donald Trump.

A video shared on social media by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign team on May 6 is set to the part of Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” that goes, “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

That scores a gallery of Trump photos and text subtitles showing off alternate lyrics, which read, “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social.”

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen just joked about the beef at his Seth Smokes The Bowl event last night, saying in part, “Could you imagine going to a club and seeing a room full of people dancing to a song about you being a pedophile?”