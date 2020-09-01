Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Details His Alleged Abuse During Their Relationship

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose detailed the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of rapper and podcast host Joe Budden during their relationship during a recent interview, including broken bones. Their relationship, which lasted several years and helped make them a focus of the popular reality show, ended in 2014. The duo have since been the subject of online gossip relating to their relationship and their apparent friendship after it ended but speaking with Hollywood Unlocked, Jose revealed the extent of how tumultuous their relationship truly was.

The subject came up after Jose addressed a recent incident on the show Marriage Bootcamp in which her most recent rapper ex, Harlem’s Vado, attacked her during filming, grabbing her by the throat. The incident resulting in Vado’s removal from the program and a torrent of rumors on social media. Speaking on the incident, Jose mentioned past abusive relationships, leading to a question about Joe Budden. She confirmed that Budden was the ex she referred to and gave details of the alleged abuse, while insisting that she wanted nothing more than to be done with him altogether.

“I’ve had to endure this bully for the last 10 years,” she said. “I even befriended the bully. I didn’t know what else to do… Then watch your ex say something like, ‘Tahiry will fight a man…'” referring to Joe’s reaction to Vado’s attack. “I didn’t fight him. I was scared to death. No, I don’t walk around throwing apples or fighting a man. I’ve been beaten before. That relationship left me with a fractured rib, a broken nose because somebody was sending him a message….pushed me down a flight of stairs.”

“I remember having a plan to leave because the reason he was so upset was because I was already leaving,” she continued. “Looking through my phone and sh*t. But I had already told him, give me two weeks to pack up my things, and he agreed to it. Then he started looking through my phone. Next thing you know, I got woken up by him dragging me from my ankle.”

For his part, Budden has acknowledged the volatile nature of his past relationships in interviews, on his podcast, and in his music, but has always downplayed the seriousness of his part in them. However, he was also accused by model Esther Baxter of beating her so badly she suffered a miscarriage.

Watch the full interview above.