Getty Image

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Jorja Smith is a British teen with the star power to turn the pop world on its head. At just 20, Smith rose to fame off the strength of not one but two inclusions on Drake’s last full-length release, More Life, back in 2017. As with most people who benefit from Drizzy’s signature Midas touch, Smith had been quietly grinding away for several years before he showed up, but after he turned his spotlight on her, Smith’s fate was sealed. She was going to be a star.

Of course, even without Drake’s co-sign, Smith was probably destined for stardom either way. For one thing, the biracial singer-songwriter from Walsall, West Midlands (read: the middle of nowhere England) is so astonishingly pretty that during her recent interview with Beats 1 the journalist was prompted to bring up Janet Mock’s popularization of the term “pretty privilege.” “Some of my followers don’t even know I’m a singer,” Smith admitted — but that’s where those fans are really missing out.

Rashid Babiker

Because aside from being incredibly good-looking, Smith is in possession of one of those flawless, impossibly rich and soulful voices that seems to have no limits, no pitch trouble, no volume issues. Across her debut, Lost & Found Jorja’s floats in and out, deep and rumbling like the sea, always containing more than you think it might, but just as powerful when spread thin, sweeping up against the edges of the song, then pulling back.