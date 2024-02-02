Music

JT Isn’t Here For Haters Coming At Her ‘Sideways’ On Her New Solo Single

JT of City Girls is continuing a run of solo bangers. Tonight (February 2), she shared her new single, “Sideways.”

The track features JT establishing herself as a solo act, while still repping the Miami rap duo. Like on her previously released track, “No Bars,” JT maintains her energy, while riding the beat with energy.

“B*tch, I ain’t friendly, I don’t f*ck with y’all b*tches / Tryna take who? It ain’t enough of y’all b*tches / Hoes so phony got me lookin’ at ’em sideways / It’ll never be the same, motherf*cker, old days,” she raps on the song’s chorus.

Over the years, JT has been known to add a punch to City Girls tracks. Her chemistry with her bandmate Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee is undeniable. But with “Sideways,” as well as upcoming solo songs, JT aims to make herself a rapper of her own accord. Perhaps a solo album or mixtape may soon be on the way, as she lays the groundwork for longevity.

“‘Sideways’ is a song not a verse,” said JT in a statement, “and in 2024 I want to go from ‘JT has good verses!’ to ‘JT make good songs!’”

You can see the video for “Sideways” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×