The City Girls are actively out in the rap streets. Recently, the duo released singles “Piñata” and “I Need A Thug” to hold fans over until a complete project hit streaming platforms. However, member JT stepped out to drop a song of her very own to address criticism over her lyrical ability and the time she spent in Florida’s prison system.

Previously shared as a freestyle snippet, the rapper’s “No Bars” is finally here for fans to sink their teeth into. The song produced by BrizzyOnDaBeat & Noc is a cocky entendre where the Miami native tots the line of her City Girl persona and the vulnerable Jatavia only known to those closest to her as she spits the stanza, “Hood b*tch, dressed like a weirdo / Run away, now I’m steppin’ in some runway / B*tch, you can’t f*ck with my on yo’ birthday / Free my real b*tches, Corrlink and J-Pay / You gon’ be home, f*ck what the judge say.”

Even if for a second you think “No Bars” is a hint that the pair is breaking up, JT shuts that idea down as she rapped, “It’s City Girl sh*t / Even when you think it ain’t City Girl sh*t / I’m a City Girl, b*tch.”

In the spirit of the record’s message, the entertainer launched the No Bars Reform initiative to aid women who have been formerly incarcerated. On the movement’s official website, the mission is described, “After spending almost two years in a Florida Prison before being released in 2020, JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing.”

Listen to “No Bars” above.