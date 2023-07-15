It’s the beginning of a new era for JT of City Girls. After sharing her solo single “No Bars,” she’s already garnered much buzzy for her quick-witted punchlines and fiery flows. Today (July 15) she has shared the video for her viral new track.

In the video, she is seen dancing behind blue bars, rocking matching hair and a hoodie. This is juxtaposed with clips of JT partying and meeting fans across London and Paris, emphasizing the she and City Girls have become a worldwide sensation.

In a statement accompanying the song’s release this past week, JT said she hopes the song is the beginning of a new chapter in her artistry, and leads to more people taking her seriously in hip-hop.

“I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place and is a start of the respect I deserve in music,” she said. “I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin my sh*t.”

In addition to the song and the video, JT also launched No Bars Reform, a program designed to help formerly incarcerated women readjust to society by providing them access to employment opportunities, housing, and mental health services.

You can see the video for “No Bars” above.