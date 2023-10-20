City Girls’ new album, RAW, is finally here. As with any City Girls project, RAW is packed with certified bangers, one of which is a new collab with Kim Petras, appropriately titled “Flashy.”

City Girls step into their pop bag, delivering a fun, punchy, anthem filled with girlish flair.

“Stylin’, shinin’ / I’m so flawless like my diamonds / I’m flashy / Big bags, price tags / You know all I wear is name brand / I’m flashy,” sings Petras on the song’s chorus.

Over the course of the song, the ladies allude to several luxury brands, as JT notes she can be spotted “Wearin’ so much diamonds, lookin’ like a ball,” as she dons “Louis and Gucci / Like three, four Prada, Murakami.”

Yung Miami vacations out “on an island, wilin’, smilin’ / A place where these hatin’ ass hoes can’t find me,” while dressed in “Fendi and Chanel.”

Since dropping their debut mixtape Period back in 2018, City Girls have remained a force in the rap game, and they continue to kill it through different avenues. Miami has pulled in millions of views with her talk show, Caresha Please, and JT has had an impressive solo run, with tracks like “No Bars” and her fire verse on Kali Uchis’ “Muñekita.”

But when the girls come together, you know they have a hit on their hands.

You can listen to “Flashy” above.

RAW is out now via Capitol and Quality Control. Find more information here.