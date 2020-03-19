Jucee Froot Sends A Message To Her Haters With The Fast-Paced ‘Sidewalk’ Video

Hot on the heels of the release of her 16-track Black Sheep mixtape, Jucee Froot has returned with a new video. Today, the Memphis rapper debuted a partially-animated visual to accompany the hard-hitting track “Sidewalk.”

Directed by Terrius Mykel, the “Sidewalk” video provides an open space for Jucee Froot to show off her flow. In front of a white backdrop, Jucee Froot sends lyrical warnings to her haters amid playful animation. “B*tches wanna smoke with me / I beat them like they anime,” she raps.

The video arrives shortly after the release of her mixtape Black Sheep. While the mixtape showcases the rapper’s unique flow, it also highlights her ability to work with other rappers in the game. Black Sheep features verses by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rico Nasty, Juicy J, and Kevo Muney.

In a statement ahead of the mixtape’s release, Jucee Froot said she’s willing to cover taboo topics in her music: “I’m not afraid to speak on anything,” she said. “I’ve made songs about daddy issues, being raped, getting pregnant, and everything. I got songs you can dance to. I got songs that make you think. It’s all-around. I respect listeners through being honest all the time. I’m a female who made it out of the bottom, took everything, and still kept going regardless of anything. I’m a different breed. I want everybody to see my talent and know the story.”

Watch Jucee Froot’s “Sidewalk” video above.

Black Sheep is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

