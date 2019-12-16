Both Of Juice WRLD’s Albums Return To The Top 10 On The Charts Following His Death

Juice WRLD’s untimely death came at a time when he was in the midst of the biggest professional success of his young career. Over the past year-plus, he had released his first two albums, both of which performed well on the charts: His 2018 debut, Goodbye & Good Riddance, achieved a peak of No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, while his latest, this year’s Death Race For Love, became his first chart-topping album. Since his passing, fans have been enjoying both albums a lot, so much so that they have both returned to the top ten on the charts.

During the week ending December 12, Goodbye & Good Riddance leaped from No. 71 all the way up to No. 6 on the Billboard 200, thanks to the 59,000 equivalent album units it earned. Meanwhile, Death Race For Love made a larger jump, but didn’t end up quite as high: The record rose from the 88th spot all the way up to No. 10, thanks to 49,000 units earned. Also, his 2018 collaborate mixtape with Future, WRLD On Drugs, re-entered the charts, and it sits at No. 75.

This may not be the last we see of Juice WRLD on the charts, as there is apparently still music from him that is set to be released, including a Migos collaboration.