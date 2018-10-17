Julia Holter’s Dizzying New Track ‘Words I Heard’ Is A Spellbinding Incantation

10.17.18 50 mins ago

Julia Holter’s music transcends sound – though on its own, hers is unbelievably stunning – and permeates all the senses. On her new song, “Words I Heard,” we’re taken on a journey as lush and dizzying as the video that accompanies the piece. Holter’s music bends genre, packing together intricate string instrumentals and restless, soaring vocals to create a work that could be compared to a sort of incantation. “Words I Heard” will appear on her forthcoming fifth record Aviary, out 10/26 via Domino Records.

“Save our souls and our laughter / I love you in the City of Man,” Holter croons as the video spins through a forest, creating a grainy montage of foliage (the visualizer was directed by frequent collaborator Dicky Bahto on Mount Tamalpais, a location that inspired the album’s name). The footage vacillates between clips that showcase heavily saturated greens and others that are bleakly black-and-white. In it, we’re watching the leaves falling, and nearly hearing the seasons changing.

When the song hits its sonic peak, the violins screech and then flutter downward as a waterfall appears in frame. The experience of hearing this track for the first time feels sacred – as Holter herself puts it:

“I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person — how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.”

Watch the video for “Words I Heard” above, and pre-order Aviary here.

Around The Web

TAGSAviaryJULIA HOLTERwords i heard

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP