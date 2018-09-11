All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up another staggering album from legends Spiritualized, a posthumous stunner from Charles Bradley, and new short works from the likes of Waxahatchee and The Mountain Goats. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Spiritualized — And Nothing Hurt

Though traditionally dubbed space rock, there is also something remarkably grounded about Spiritualized as a musical project. Their roots are less in the cosmos and more in pop music traditions. On Jason Pierce’s latest, and his first Spiritualized album since 2012, he’s in top form even though the album was recorded almost completely solo in his apartment. As I wrote in my review of the record, “Spiritualized is a portal to bygone days, when music was expected to be bigger than a room and bigger than your resources.”

Waxahatchee — Great Thunder

One of a couple short releases on this week’s list, Waxahatchee‘s latest finds her repurposing old songs for a new purpose. Recorded for a now-defunct project called Great Thunder, the songs date back to the Cerulean Salt-era, with the track “Chapel Of Pines” recasting Katie Crutchfield closer to her southern roots than she usually drifts.

The Blaze — Dancehall

French duo The Blaze operate in a very specific realm, which we’ll dub cinematic electronica for the next couple of sentences. It’s not just cinematic because the songs often are paired with ambitious video narratives, but just in the scope, building to huge cathartic peaks and almost demanding other senses be put to work beyond just hearing. This audio-visual marriage is the kind of pairing that makes it feel like the future is now. Fortunately, the songs of The Blaze or more than able to exist comfortably on their own.