Justin Bieber Wants You To Know That He's Basically James Dean Now

Justin Bieber posted the following image to Instagram with the caption “This is James Dean inspired. Don’t ask me if I smoke ciggys cuz I don’t ♛,” followed by an actual photo of James Dean, just in case you needed clarification. Actually, the average Justin Bieber fan almost definitely needed clarification. So yeah. Justin Bieber is basically James Dean now. Only if someone said the word “ciggy” to James Dean I’m fairly confident they’d earn themselves a punch in the face. Also James Dean tragically died at 24 and Justin Bieber at 19 is still with us, so hopefully he’ll learn to drag race faster than 27MPH.
Does anyone else think it’s completely insane that these photos were taken respectively only a few years in age apart? James Dean looks like he could be Justin Bieber’s dad for f*ck’s sake.
If you really want to get riled up this morning or you haven’t had coffee yet, I recommend Googling “justin bieber dad”. Still trying to wipe the douche residue off my screen.
So he’s a closet gay? Who is this news to????
He has a father? I assumed he was born from the labs of evil communist scientists after the fall of the Soviet Union.
If Bieber were born in a Soviet lab he’d at least look intimidating.
“So yeah. Justin Bieber is basically James Dean now”
He didn’t say that. Please stop putting words into this kid’s mouth for cheap traffic hits. It’s pretty disgusting.
I agree. JB was paying homage. He may be a dick now, but this is clearly an overreaction.
Stop defending him. It’s pretty disgusting.
Stop paying so much attention to people you don’t like.
I’m with Leegle. Pretty sure Uproxx has more Bieber-related articles than any site that is actually pro-Biebs.
Biebs still has time to truly emulate Dean, by wrapping his car around at pole at age 24. That being said, if only the good die young, Bieber will be eternal.
+ 1111111111111111111111111111
Yeah, I don’t seem to recall James Dean having a bunch of stupid tattoos on his arms and chest. Back in the Fifties, only sailors had tattoos (proof: Popeye).
You don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley
I think most Bieber fans were probably like “Whos that pic of? thats not the porn star!”
James Dean? That stupid little fuck isn’t even James Deen. He’s the lowest of the lowest.
I’m happy. Because this will make people so mad that the one that survive such rage will be a true saiyan. Then he/she will go super saiyan and kick that brat’s ass.
“Actually, the average Justin Bieber fan almost definitely needed clarification.”
“Only if someone said the word “ciggy” to James Dean I’m fairly confident they’d earn themselves a punch in the face.”
Two very true statements.
If the ghost of James Dean showed up to punch Justin Beiber in the face, I’m not gonna lie, I’d totally mark out.
How to tell them apart – James Dean is in movies I like.
It seems like you guys have a case of Bieber-fever, and not the kind that attacked my intellectual lining some years back.