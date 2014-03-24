Justin Bieber Wants You To Know That He's Basically James Dean Now

#James Dean #Justin Bieber #Instagram
News & Culture Writer
03.24.14 20 Comments

Justin Bieber posted the following image to Instagram with the caption “This is James Dean inspired. Don’t ask me if I smoke ciggys cuz I don’t ♛,” followed by an actual photo of James Dean, just in case you needed clarification. Actually, the average Justin Bieber fan almost definitely needed clarification. So yeah. Justin Bieber is basically James Dean now. Only if someone said the word “ciggy” to James Dean I’m fairly confident they’d earn themselves a punch in the face. Also James Dean tragically died at 24 and Justin Bieber at 19 is still with us, so hopefully he’ll learn to drag race faster than 27MPH.

Does anyone else think it’s completely insane that these photos were taken respectively only a few years in age apart? James Dean looks like he could be Justin Bieber’s dad for f*ck’s sake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Dean#Justin Bieber#Instagram
TAGSbuttholesinstagramJAMES DEANJustin Bieber

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP