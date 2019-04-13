Kacey Musgraves Trolled The Coachella Crowd With A Call-And-Response Fake-Out

04.13.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Kacey Musgraves fittingly took the stage at Coachella Friday during golden hour in honor of her Grammy-winning album, called Golden Hour. The “High Horse” singer decided to keep her set light-hearted when she trolled her crowd with a call-and-response fake-out.

“Let’s see if Cali can bring the yeehaw to me,” said Musgraves on stage. “So when I say ‘Yee,’ you saw ‘Haw.'” The crowd correctly obliged after the first, “Yee.” But then Musgraves tricked the crowd. She lifted her microphone to the crowd as they called out “Haw” prematurely.

“I didn’t say f*cking ‘Yee,'” Musgraves said.

Fans who weren’t in attendance thought the stunt was hilarious.

Musgraves also made waves when she brought out 90-year-old Instagram star and internet sensation Baddie Winkle. The two danced on stage to Musgraves’ single “High Horse.” The 90-year-old looked as though she was having the time of her life.

Kacey Musgraves was the first female country musician to ever perform at the beloved and much-hyped music festival. Her performance followed a huge year for the singer. On top of her Grammy win, she also performed twice during the Grammy Awards Ceremony, once by herself and a second time with country icon Dolly Parton.

