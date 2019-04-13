Getty Image

Kacey Musgraves fittingly took the stage at Coachella Friday during golden hour in honor of her Grammy-winning album, called Golden Hour. The “High Horse” singer decided to keep her set light-hearted when she trolled her crowd with a call-and-response fake-out.

“Let’s see if Cali can bring the yeehaw to me,” said Musgraves on stage. “So when I say ‘Yee,’ you saw ‘Haw.'” The crowd correctly obliged after the first, “Yee.” But then Musgraves tricked the crowd. She lifted her microphone to the crowd as they called out “Haw” prematurely.

“I didn’t say f*cking ‘Yee,'” Musgraves said.

Kacey Musgraves trolling a Coachella crowd is an excellent thing to see when you decided NOT to go to coachella pic.twitter.com/JwfR5v2A1m — Mr. Skeleton Writer (@AndyBCoit) April 13, 2019

Fans who weren’t in attendance thought the stunt was hilarious.

Kacey Musgraves yelled at a bunch of entitled white kids at Coachella? I, and I don’t throw this word around lightly, STAN. — 👨🏿‍🌾 (@buaydubz) April 13, 2019

Kacey Musgraves getting the Coachella crowd to chant “yeehaw” while taking her heels off. Who can or will compete — 💫🤠💫 (@EsoheO) April 13, 2019

"I didn't say fucking yee."

LMAO We'll never know who's high…. @KaceyMusgraves or the audience??? All we know is that this is big dick energy. #Coachella wasn't ready. pic.twitter.com/xMo6KukfQl — Kacey Musgraves PH (@KMusgravesPH) April 13, 2019

Musgraves also made waves when she brought out 90-year-old Instagram star and internet sensation Baddie Winkle. The two danced on stage to Musgraves’ single “High Horse.” The 90-year-old looked as though she was having the time of her life.

kacey musgraves & baddie winkle dancing to high horse at coachella is the most iconic shit i’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/onBvKAfNA0 — ⚡️ (@owawt) April 13, 2019

Kacey Musgraves was the first female country musician to ever perform at the beloved and much-hyped music festival. Her performance followed a huge year for the singer. On top of her Grammy win, she also performed twice during the Grammy Awards Ceremony, once by herself and a second time with country icon Dolly Parton.