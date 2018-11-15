Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’ Won A Historic Album Of The Year Award At The CMAs

11.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Last night, Nashville hosted the 52nd annual CMA Awards, which are essentially the Grammys of country music. Over the years, Kacey Musgraves has been gradually working her way up the awards totem pole. In 2013, she was named New Artist Of The Year. The next year, her single “Follow Your Arrow” won the award for Song Of The Year. At last night’s awards, she earned her biggest CMA honor yet when Golden Hour was named Album Of The Year.

It was also a big win for women, as men tend to win the Album Of The Year award more often than not: Since 2000, only Dixie Chicks, Lee Ann Womack, Taylor Swift, and Miranda Lambert (two times) have taken home the hardware in that category. Golden Hour beat out Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Chris Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2, and Keith Urban’s Graffiti U for the award. Musgraves was also nominated for Female Vocalist Of The Year — along with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood — but Underwood ultimately came away with that honor.

Musgraves also performed at the ceremonies last night, playing the tender Golden Hour album opener “Slow Burn,” so find a brief clip of that performance above.

