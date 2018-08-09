Getty Image

On her most recent album, Kacey Musgraves didn’t confine herself to the country music of her previous albums, incorporating disco and other influences into Golden Hour. That said, she’s still the current queen of country music and can dish out twang with the best of them. She proves as much on her cover of Roger Miller’s “Kansas City Star,” which appears on King Of The Road: A Tribute To Roger Miller, an upcoming tribute album in honor of the country legend.

The song is a perfect fit for Musgraves, as both the singer and the two-and-a-half-minute jaunt are brimming with Southern charm and personality. Musgraves isn’t the only country hero appearing on this album, since also on the tracklist are Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, and many esteemed others.

The project was led by Miller’s son Dean Miller, who said he was surprised by the level of interest from artists: “When we first started this project two years ago, we had ten major names sign up in the first week or two. We realized pretty quickly that this was going to be bigger than we thought. There were a lot of different artists from different backgrounds who really loved my dad.”

Listen to Musgraves’ rendition of “Kansas City Star” above.

King Of The Road: A Tribute To Roger Miller is out 8/31 via BMG. Pre-order it here.