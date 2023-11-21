Last night, Kali Uchis announced that she is dropping an exciting new collaboration soon, as she’s bringing Karol G on for their new song, “Labios Mordidos.” In an Instagram post, Uchis shared a photoshoot that she and Karol did, where the two are dressed in complementary outfits.

Karol gives off the sweet energy, wearing all-pink, while Uchis is rocking a leather jacket. The promo even puts them on a movie-themed poster, as they give off the “dynamic duo in an action movie” vibes. At the bottom, they are both wearing black sunglasses, holding hands, and walking away from an explosion — one they likely created.

There’s even a behind-the-scenes video that shows fire was actually used to shoot the image, proving that Uchis and Karol are putting their all into this release. And, if this is just for the teaser, it’s exciting to think what the music video will look like.

Fans are here for it too, with one joking in Uchis’ comments that they “haven’t seen this version of The Matrix yet.” The song will be included in Uchis’ upcoming Orquídeas album.

Check out Uchis’ announcement of the next single above.

Kali Uchis’ “Labios Mordidos” (feat. Karol G) is out 11/23.