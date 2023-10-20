Kali Uchis continues to be a certified hitmaker — in both English and Spanish. Tonight (October 20), Uchis has shared “Te Mata,” the latest single from her upcoming Spanish album, Orquídeas.

“Te Mata” features Uchis finding happiness after a breakup — to the chagrin of her ex. Still, if this makes her the villain in his story, she will happily bear that title — even if it kills him.

The song is entirely sung in Spanish, with Uchis on the chorus doubling down on living for herself, and herself only.

“Well that’s already over, that’s not me anymore / I’m finally happy, my days are no longer gray / I finally realized that I deserve much more / and that kills you,” sings Uchis.

Orquídeas marks Uchis’ fourth studio album, and her second within the course of a year. It will arrive after a promise she made to fans, that she would release one English album and one Spanish album within this year-long timeframe. Earlier this year, she released Red Moon In Venus, which contained the hit single, “I Wish You Roses.”

“Te Mata” follows Uchis’ hit single, “Muñekita,” which features fellow Latin artist, El Alfa, as well as City Girls rapper JT.

You can listen to “Te Mata” above.

Orquídeas is out 1/12/2024 via Geffen. Find more information here.