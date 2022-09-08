Kali Uchis Struts Her Stuff In Paris In Her ‘No Hay Ley’ Video

Kali Uchis is disregarding the law in the name of love in her latest video for her single, “No Hay Ley.” In the video for her hypnotic, house-inspired cut, Uchis is seen walking through Paris, chasing a love she knows will change her life.

In the video, Uchis walks around the city of love while longing for love, singing, “No matter what we do / No matter what they say / No importa lo que digan / Yo te besaré otra vez.”

The visual, directed by Torso Solutions, shows Uchis doing her make-up and trying on several different iconic outfits.

In an interview with Vogue, Uchis revealed that fashion immediately came to mind when writing “No Hay Ley.”

“Sometimes when you try to do something too Y2K, it can feel a little bit too cliche or too dated, so I was into keeping it more modern and making a video that was all about motion,” Uchis said. “I wanted to do something I hadn’t really done before.”

At one point, Uchis appears naked and walks through a restaurant as several other couples are enjoying dates in the daytime. Relatively unfazed by the glances she receives, Uchis has found a feeling to hold on to.

Check out the video for “No Hay Ley” above.