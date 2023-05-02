Coca-Cola® and Warner Music Group’s WMX recently unveiled the Coca-Cola® Transformation Team, a talent search inspired by Coca-Cola® Move that ultimately chose three rising artists who embody the program’s goals of celebrating “the transformational power of music” while also exhibiting a clear flair for experimentation and pushing musical boundaries. These performers got some pretty sweet opportunities, including a one-day boot camp with a seasoned industry professional to learn about things like songwriting, stage style, and mixing. On top of that, all three got behind the mic on The Eye, a stripped-down performance series that captures live music raw, in one take with one camera.

First is Kallitechnis, a Canadian up-and-comer whose song “Gifted” is fresh off of receiving a Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year nomination at the 2022 Juno Awards.

She went in a different direction for The Eye, choosing to perform “Wound Up.” Kallitechnis says of the original track, “It’s basically about not being able to tame something that is intangible. So in my case, it’s my spirit and my creativity.” She also noted of her approach to this specific performance, “Today, what I’m really focusing on is just being present and not thinking too much about the performance, but knowing that it’s one-take, just giving it my all.”

On set, Kallitechnis got some feedback from fellow Transformation Team artists San Cha and Eduardo Marìa, who had a lot of (earned) compliments to offer. The video also shows some behind-the-scenes of what goes into a performance on The Eye, so check it out above.

